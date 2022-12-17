PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.41

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.41 and traded as high as C$8.03. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.95, with a volume of 39,272 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on PHX. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$389.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.40, for a total transaction of C$58,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 383,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,456,275.20. In related news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$34,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 565,733 shares in the company, valued at C$3,677,264.50. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.40, for a total value of C$58,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 383,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,456,275.20. Insiders have sold 243,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,389 over the last 90 days.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

