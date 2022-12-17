Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,921 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded down $5.69 on Friday, hitting $218.92. 3,748,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.39 and a 200-day moving average of $239.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

