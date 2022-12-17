Piper Sandler Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $85.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

