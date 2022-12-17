Pirate Chain Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00002158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $69.95 million and $158,471.84 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00242240 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00082997 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00051858 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002990 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,919,830 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.