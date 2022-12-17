PlayDapp (PLA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.33 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $90.33 million and approximately $14.14 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $857.99 or 0.05123590 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00485942 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,821.53 or 0.28792332 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

