PlayDapp Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $90.98 million and $13.05 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

