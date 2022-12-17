PlayDapp Trading Down 24.9% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $90.19 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $891.23 or 0.05334794 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.24 or 0.00486264 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,813.23 or 0.28811401 BTC.

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.