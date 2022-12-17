Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on January 31st

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -220.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

PLYM stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.55 million, a P/E ratio of -24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 102,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 895,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 723,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

