Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,337 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $240.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
