Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 82,379 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,962,000 after purchasing an additional 835,069 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

