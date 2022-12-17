Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 680.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($505.26) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($684.21) to €700.00 ($736.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($547.37) to €680.00 ($715.79) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $574.32 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $817.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.97. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

ASML Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

