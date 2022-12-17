Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 262.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $28,060,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $106.78.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

