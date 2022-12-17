Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,019,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,381,000 after purchasing an additional 669,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $22,682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 78,277 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,055 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

