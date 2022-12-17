Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $24.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.0% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $24,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 112,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 250,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

