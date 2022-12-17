Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.19.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $359.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

