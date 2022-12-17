Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.90.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.5 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.