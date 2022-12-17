Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 25,298 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,298 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 2.3% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 115.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,913,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $443.92 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

