Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 39,558 iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 858,461 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EWP opened at $23.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.