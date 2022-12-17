Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $4.67 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 69,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $1,148,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $76.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $395.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

