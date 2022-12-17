Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,133,000 after buying an additional 3,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,848 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,396 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $84.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $106.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

