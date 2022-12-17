Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Preferred Bank has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $71.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.14. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 44.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFBC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

