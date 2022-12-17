Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Premier from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of PINC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.22. 816,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,444. Premier has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,664,000 after buying an additional 248,521 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,838,000 after buying an additional 825,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,771,000 after buying an additional 133,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Premier by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,365,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,230,000 after buying an additional 177,415 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,744,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,931,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

