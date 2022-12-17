Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.63

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 616698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Up 31.1 %

The company has a market cap of $537.50 million, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primavera Capital Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PV. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,676,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,712,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.