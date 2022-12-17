Prism Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,217 Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $73.81.

