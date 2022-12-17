Prism Advisors Inc. Invests $2.44 Million in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up about 1.0% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,382 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 64,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GXC opened at $79.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $108.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

