Prism Advisors Inc. Sells 24,118 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Prism Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,118 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average is $119.66. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $166.38.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.