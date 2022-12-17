ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ProAssurance to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Trading Down 4.1 %

ProAssurance stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,306. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $927.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 0.32.

ProAssurance Announces Dividend

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186,869 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1,729.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 153,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,978,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,933,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,482,000 after purchasing an additional 126,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.