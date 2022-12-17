Proficio Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $232.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.35 and a 200 day moving average of $198.15.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.67.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

