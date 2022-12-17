Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

GD stock opened at $246.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.03 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.