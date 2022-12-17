Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $132.50 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

