Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $5.94 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,348. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

