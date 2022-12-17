Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AON by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AON by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $298.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

