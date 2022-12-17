Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 125.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 877,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 488,609 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.