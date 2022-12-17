Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,327,173 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327,173 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWX. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,246,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,683,000 after buying an additional 2,643,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,961,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,322,000 after buying an additional 1,488,096 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,604,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,254,000 after buying an additional 1,435,834 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 382,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,005,000.

Shares of IWX opened at $64.13 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

