ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

SH opened at $16.01 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

