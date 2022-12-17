Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,490 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.28) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.40) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,576 ($19.34) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($18.10) to GBX 1,400 ($17.18) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,056.50 ($12.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £29.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2,780.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 943.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 960.92. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 782.40 ($9.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,342.26 ($16.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

