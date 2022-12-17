Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

NASDAQ PULM opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

