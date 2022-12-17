Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Short Interest Up 17.7% in November

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,006. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $276.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.83. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 110.97%. The business had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Ferrari bought 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,875.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,485.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,755 shares of company stock worth $34,127 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Pulmonx by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,474 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,214,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Pulmonx by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,445,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 375.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 395,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

