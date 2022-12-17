Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cantaloupe, Inc. Lifted by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cantaloupe in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the technology company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.86 million, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.86. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Cantaloupe

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 12,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,930.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 17.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 8.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

