QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $6.87 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $1,595.80 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00010946 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $859.10 or 0.05141386 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00486042 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.04 or 0.28798247 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.83021771 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,953.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

