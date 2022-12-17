Quant (QNT) Price Tops $109.47

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Quant has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for $109.47 or 0.00656050 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $29.86 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Quant
Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
