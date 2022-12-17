Quantum (QUA) Price Up 0% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $56,024.38 and $181,151.98 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00014738 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040732 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019907 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00229341 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010002 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,166.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.