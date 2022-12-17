Quantum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $181,183.96 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. Quantum has a market cap of $112,047.70 and approximately $181,183.96 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 100% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013973 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00040062 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020027 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00228579 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is down -50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,894.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

