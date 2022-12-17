Quantum Trading 0% Higher This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $56,024.61 and approximately $181,146.78 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00014992 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036903 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041384 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019971 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00229496 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010002 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,166.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

