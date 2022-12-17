QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lowered its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,855 shares during the period. QuantumScape makes up about 1.1% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QS stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 25.68 and a quick ratio of 25.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 5.29.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,122.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,122.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $344,328.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,474.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,030 shares of company stock worth $1,045,162 over the last ninety days. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. Truist Financial began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

