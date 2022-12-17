QuarkChain Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $41.06 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $848.04 or 0.05076724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00487432 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,824.35 or 0.28880581 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

