Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $148.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $149.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average is $136.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

