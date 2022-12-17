Radicle Price Reaches $1.69 on Top Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $79.79 million and approximately $19.38 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00010112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radicle has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $871.02 or 0.05223953 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.40 or 0.00488203 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.04 or 0.28926245 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 47,224,043 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
