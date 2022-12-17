Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $62.16 million and $5.38 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.01406667 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00008849 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00032529 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000484 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.58 or 0.01678168 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001166 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

