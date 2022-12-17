Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

RADI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.17.

Radius Global Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Global Infrastructure

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

